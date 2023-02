Bollywood's deadly duo Deepika & Katrina unite! Salman's Tiger sets the stage for an action-packed crossover in Aditya Chopra's spy universe. Brace for an epic ride!

Pathaan-Tiger crossover: Fans are excited about rumors of a crossover between the characters 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger.' Shridhar Raghavan, the writer of 'Pathaan', has hinted that there is much happening behind the scenes in Aditya Chopra's spy universe. Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger in 'Pathaan' was well-received, and the prospect of a reunion between Katrina's 'Zoya' and Deepika's 'Rubai' has fans eagerly anticipating the crossover. With Aditya Chopra's spy universe set for a thrilling ride, fans can expect a non-stop action-packed experience as two of Bollywood's biggest stars team up. Get ready for a memorable and talked-about crossover.