Will Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tie the knot by end of 2024? Know what astrologer predicts, watch video.

Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today. The actor who made his debut in 2012 with Ishqzaaade has seen moderate success so far. Arjun Kapoor has three films lined which includes Ajay Bahl's Ladykiller. With his past few projects tanking at the box office, the star needs a decent success to be back in the reckoning. On the personal front, he is enjoying a blissful love life with Malaika Arora. Celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji gives us a glimpse into what the future might hold for Arjun Kapoor. Please note that astrology is a speculative practice and should be deemed as such.As planetary alignments unfold, Arjun Kapoor faces a period of increased responsibilities and challenges.Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, "However, this may affect his performance at the box office, potentially leading to difficulties in delivering blockbuster movies this year. Nevertheless, Arjun's gradually strengthening Moon suggests that he might shine in upcoming OTT projects, offering him an alternative platform to showcase his talent."