International Women's Day 2023: Get ready to be awestruck by these Bollywood beauties who have shattered stereotypes and carved their names in the global entertainment industry. Deepika Padukone is a renowned Indian actress who has achieved international success through her work in Bollywood and Hollywood. She has graced the covers of various international magazines, attended prestigious events such as the Cannes and Met Gala, and presented at the Oscars. She also unveiled the FIFA World Cup Trophy, garnering widespread attention. So, let's celebrate their accomplishments as we gear up for International Women's Day 2023. These women are not just actresses but inspirations, breaking barriers and taking the world by storm!