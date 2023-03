Dia Mirza, the popular actor, shares her thoughts on Women's Day and the importance of discovering a higher purpose beyond just working round the clock. Watch Videos.

Dia Mirza on Women's Day: Dia Mirza, the popular actor, shares her thoughts on Women's Day and the importance of discovering a higher purpose beyond just working round the clock. She speaks candidly about being stereotyped in the industry, stating that she has been offered only Muslim roles. Dia also discusses how motherhood has made her a stronger woman. Her unfiltered views and contentment with life make for an engaging read. So, join us as we explore Dia Mirza's journey of self-discovery and evolution.