Rasika Dugal, on Women's Day, highlights the importance of respecting women in the entertainment industry and embracing femininity in today's cinema. Watch Videos.

Women's Day 2023: Rasika Dugal, on Women's Day, highlights the importance of respecting women in the entertainment industry and embracing femininity in today's cinema. She talks about making unconventional career choices and urges women to pursue their dreams without fear. Dugal also discusses her role as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur, a character with "sexual agency in a testosterone-driven world". She believes that playing such unconventional characters challenges gender stereotypes and allows for greater representation of women in the media. Overall, Dugal's message is one of empowerment and celebration of the strength and diversity of women in all spheres of life.