Khanzaadi has something really special to share, watch the video to know more.

Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan from Bigg Boss 17, has for her fans. She has something really special to share. Khanzaadi, who gained fame through her stint on Bigg Boss 17, took the opportunity of Women's Day to send a heartfelt message to her fans. In her message, she expressed gratitude for all the love and support she has received throughout her journey. Her special message for Women's Day is sure to resonate with her fans and serve as a reminder of the incredible power and potential that women possess.