Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani opens up on his role model and inspiration.

Hansika Motwani is a Bollywood actress who mainly works in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently he has talked about Women's Day. He also told who is his role model. The actress respects her mother a lot and she is also her inspiration. Hansika Motwani has been seen in many big films and she has surprised people with her excellent acting. Hansika is also active on social media and is often seen sharing pictures and videos. For more information please watch the video