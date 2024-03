TV's popular actress Nimrat Kaur has this to say about sisterhood.

Who does not know Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur. Actress Nimrat Kaur is a well-known name in TV. In a special conversation, Nimrat Kaur talked about Women's Day and expressed her opinion. She has talked about sisterhood on the occasion of Women's Day. Not only this, he has said some special things for his grandmother, mother and sister and he has also thanked everyone. Not only this, he also said that he is very lucky to have all these people in his life. Nimrat Kaur has also wished everyone on Women's Day. For more information please watch the video.