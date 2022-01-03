videos

Wonderful! Now High Voltage Drama Imlie is No.1 show on OTT Platform, Know the reason behind | Watch video

Millions of viewers are inclined towards TV serials. People's minds are still tempted to see powerful villains like crying, masala and romance-filled serials. This is why we are saying this because in 2021, once again, similar serial Imlie received love from the people of the country. Let's watch why Imlie is No.1 show.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 3, 2022 5:25 PM IST

