Wonderful! Now High Voltage Drama Imlie is No.1 show on OTT Platform, Know the reason behind | Watch video

Imlie No.1 show: At present, the Indian entertainment industry has seen a lot of changes so far. After films and TV, OTT is now the age. People can watch movies and TV series around the world on OTT while sitting at home, but the platform has a miles to go. In the age of internet, OTT may have been able to set trends but tv continues to dominate. Millions of viewers are inclined towards TV serials. People's minds are still tempted to see powerful villains like crying, masala and romance-filled serials. This is why we are saying this because in 2021, once again, similar serial Imlie received love from the people of the country. Let's watch why Imlie is No.1 show.