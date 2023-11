The excitement is at its peak as the World Cup 2023 finals draw near! Bollywood's biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, ...

The excitement is at its peak as the World Cup 2023 finals draw near! Bollywood's biggest stars, including Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and many others, have come together to send their heartfelt best wishes to Team India. With their immense love for cricket and unwavering support for the Indian team, these iconic celebrities have taken to social media to express their excitement and cheer on our players. Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy, shared a video message filled with enthusiasm, urging the team to give their best and bring the trophy home. Jackie Shroff, with his signature charm, sent his blessings and encouraged the players to play with passion and determination. Anil Kapoor, the evergreen superstar, expressed his confidence in Team India's abilities and wished them luck for the finals. Watch the video to know more.