The world's love for cricket is not hidden from anyone and even Bollywood stars are not behind in this race. Many Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani were seen supporting the cricketers on the ground. Recently, Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi was also asked about India winning the World Cup 2023. On which the actress was seen giving her reaction. Not only this, he has also praised Indian bowler Mohammed Shami.