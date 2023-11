Sonu Sood, the amazing actor and philanthropist, has shown his full support to Team India before the highly anticipated World ...

Sonu Sood, the amazing actor and philanthropist, has shown his full support to Team India before the highly anticipated World Cup final match. He shared a video on social media where he expresses his unwavering backing for our national cricket team. The video is filled with enthusiasm and encouragement as he urges the players to give their best on the field. Sonu Sood's support has truly lifted the spirits of the entire nation as we eagerly await the thrilling clash. It's incredible to see celebrities like Sonu Sood standing firmly behind our team, boosting their confidence and motivating them to bring the coveted trophy home. Fans have started arriving at the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on November 19 in order to witness the final World Cup match between India and Australia taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.