Salman Khan, the superstar, was at a fan event for his movie 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai. During the event, he ...

Salman Khan, the superstar, was at a fan event for his movie 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai. During the event, he showed a lot of confidence in Team India winning the World Cup title clash against Australia. He mentioned that India has been doing really well in the tournament so far, winning all their matches. And guess what? 'Tiger 3' was released during the World Cup, and it did really well at the box office, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark globally. Salman believes that since India is doing great in cricket and his movie is a hit, people will be super excited and will go back to the theaters after the World Cup. It's really cool to see Salman supporting both the team and his movie, and it's awesome to hear about the success of 'Tiger 3' with stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's unmissable bond at the Tiger 3 fan meet left everyone in awe and stole hearts with their irresistible chemistry. As they took the stage, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation. The duo's undeniable connection was palpable from the moment they started dancing. With every move, their chemistry ignited the stage, setting it ablaze with their electrifying energy. Watch the video to know more.