Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is all geared up to welcome fans coming to see the World Cup ...

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad is all geared up to welcome fans coming to see the World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The airport is decorated with cut-outs of Indian players along with other cricket props. Urvashi Rautela was also snapped at the airport. Urvashi Rautela expressed her excitement ahead of the World Cup final between Australia and India and stated that she is fully confident in her country's triumph. While answering the questions, Urvashi Rautela said, 'I am very excited. I believe that India will win the World Cup trophy. At the same time, she also shared her experience of holding the World Cup trophy and kissing it. After this, when the media asked who is your favorite player. In response, the actress said that the entire team is my favorite. Watch the video to know more.