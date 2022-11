Every year on November 14th, the world celebrates 'World Diabetes Day.'Nick Jonas shared on social media that he has diabetes at the age of 13. Like Nick, many other celebrities have done the same. Let's see who the other celebrities who have been diagnosed with diabetes are in this video. Watch Video.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Every year on November 14th, the world celebrates 'World Diabetes Day.' This day celebrates awareness of the disease. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 8.5% of people under the age of 18 have suffered from diabetes as of 2014. Hollywood and Bollywood stars opened up about their disease and talked about it. Recently, Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas shared on social media that he has diabetes at the age of 13. Like Nick, many other celebrities have done the same. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the South Super Lady, also revealed that she was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. Let's see who the other celebrities who have been diagnosed with diabetes are in this video. Watch Video.