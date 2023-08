Yaariyan 2 star cast Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The cast wore hoodies with the name of their printed on it. Watch the video to know more.

‘Yaariyan 2’ star cast Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri were papped by shutterbugs at Mumbai Airport. They promoted their upcoming movie at the airport in style. The cast wore hoodies with the name of the movie ‘Yaariyan 2’ printed on it. The actors amazed their fans with their cool yet stylish appearance at the airport. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar opted for an off-white colored hoodie with ‘Bride Yaariyan 2’ printed on it. On the other hand, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri styled their outfit wearing the same black hoodie. The sequel of one of the most loved films, Yaariyan is finally all set to release on October 20, 2023.The film will show a new way of looking at friendship, love, and brotherhood. The first song from the film finally dropped today and it definitely has to be the wedding anthem of the year.