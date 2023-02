Yami Gautam talks about her favourite shows that she watches on OTT during her free time.

Yami Gautam got candid with BollywoodLife like never where she spoke about what she likes to watch on OTT or what kind of shows or films she likes to watch on her free time. Yami strongly recommended the show named 'The Bear' a comedy drama and she was extremely impressed with the actor and even manifested him t win an ward. Yami even added that she loved watching Avatar and Kantara in cinemas, she hailed how good Rishabh Shetty was in the climax scene and it wasn't easy for anyone to do. Yami exclaimed that even she is an audience and likes to watch good content.