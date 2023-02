Yami Gautam speaks her heart out about the hurdles that OTT faces promoting actors on their platform.

Yami Gautam who has been leaving her fans impressed with her stunts back to back is all set for her other OTT release LOST talking exclusively to Bollywood Life, Yami got candid about what are the challenges one faces on OTT, “OTT has changed a lot of things in the film industry, there has been a good time to everyone especially writers but what is important is the consistency, for me being consistent is very important and I want my audience to be excited about my films. I don’t sign a film thinking it will come on OTT or theatres, and nowadays there is a lot of competition on OTT also, there are certain films that demand X amount of money and they aren't getting, reflux if everything on OTT is too much and we need to learn the balance.”