Yami Gautam talks about the immense love that she received for her wedding with Aditya Dhar in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life.

Yami Gautam surprised her fans by sharing her wedding pictures with Aditya Dhar, everyone instantly fell in love with them and they got married, everything about the marriage was just beautiful. Bollywood life met Yami and spoke her thoughts on receiving so much love on her marriage pictures, to which she mentioned that even she was surprised with all the love and didn't expect it. Yami even added that she wanted to get married in the simplest manner and even advised that no one should ever be pressurised on the wedding day, it's your day and you should only enjoy it.