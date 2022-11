View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Yashoda star is on a roll. The actress is setting box office ablaze with her latest flick Yashoda. The film is impressing audience in India and abroad alike. The actress made headlines recently for being diagnosed with Myositis and taking treatment for the same. However, she has said that it will down slow her down. And one can see her zeal in her performance, especially the action scenes in Yashoda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now shared a BTS video from the sets where she is shooting for these action packed sequences. She underwent tough training to do justice to her role and it is visible. The actress has definitely outdone herself and her effort is well portrayed in the sensitive yet fierce role that she plays in the film. While we have seen her in a tough avatar in The Family Man 2 where she played Raji, in Yashoda she has take it a notch higher. And after her sizzling dance to Oo Antava in Pushpa, it is a delight to watch Samantha in this role. Check out the video to see what went into Samantha's latest action role.