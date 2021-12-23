Year Ender 2021: From Anupamaa to Imlie, Highest TRP TV shows of 2021, Watch now

In today's video, we are going to tell you about those serials which have got the highest TRP in 2021 and are being liked a lot by the people. From Anupamaa to Imlie, watch the full video now.

Highest TRP TV Shows of 2021: The year 2021 is at its end, and the television industry has left no stone unturned to entertain us. Your favorite artists have entertained you in every way by portraying a different character, with an amazing storyline. So in today's video, we are going to tell you about those serials which have got the highest TRP in 2021 and are being liked a lot by the people. From Anupamaa to Imlie, watch the full video to know which tv serial got the highest TRP.