Entertainment News

'Stop it dad!' Arbaaz Merchant facepalms as his father forces him to pose outside NCB office; paps can't stop laughing – watch video

Entertainment News

Liger actress Ananya Panday shares a positive video of 'rainbow after rain' after being embroiled in Aryan Khan drugs case – Watch

Videos

Aryan Khan getting Ravi as personal bodyguard to his birthday celebrations, we have got you covered: Happy Birthday Aryan Khan

Videos

Aryan Khan Skips Questioning Due To Health Related Issue, NCB SIT Summoned Him On Sunday: Aryan Khan Case

Year Ender 2021: From Aryan Khan drugs case to Pearl V Puri Rape charges, Bollywood controversies of 2021 | Watch

The year 2021 is at its end, and this year has been quite a bang for Bollywood. From drugs case to rape charges, 2021 has been controversial for some celebrities.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 28, 2021 6:00 PM IST

Bollywood Controversies 2021: The year 2021 is at its end, and this year has been quite a bang for Bollywood. From drugs case to rape charges, 2021 has been controversial for some celebrities. So in today's video, we will tell you about the big controversies of Bollywood of 2021. Let us start with the most popular and latest controversy Aryan Khan drugs case.

