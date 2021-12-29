Year Ender 2021 Video: List of best web series of year 2021,Checkout full list | Watch video

If you're looking for a web series marathon that you can binge on, here are the titles to queue up out of this year's extensive list of mind-boggling shows. Here are the best ones to catch, or re-watch if you already have, on the first weekend of the new year.

Pratibha Katariya | December 29, 2021 8:00 PM IST