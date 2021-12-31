Year Ender 2021 Video: What are your thoughts on the OTT Platform Vs Theatres | Watch video

videos

In this race of providing great content to the viewers, there is a clash between OTT Platform Vs Theatres. So, which one is the future of movies between the two. Let us find out who wins this race by comparing the two- OTT Platform Vs Theatres.

December 31, 2021

OTT Platform Vs Theatres: The consumption of movies is facing a constant rise in India. People have enough passion and love for films and more than enough content to watch. Movie theatres have been a great source of entertainment for a long time. And, now with changing times and increase in OTT platforms and streaming apps in India, the competition is getting tough. In this race of providing great content to the viewers, there is a clash between OTT Platform Vs Theatres. So, which one is the future of movies between the two. Let us find out who wins this race by comparing the two- OTT Platform Vs Theatres.

