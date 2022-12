The actress from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pragati Mehra, who plays the role of Mahima Birla in the show, turned a year older. Watch Video.

The actress from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pragati Mehra, who plays the role of Mahima Birla in the show, turned a year older. Show producer Rajan and his team got a cake for the birthday girl, and the entire team gathered for the B'day celebration to make her day memorable. On her return, Pragati also arranged a special lunch for everyone. Watch Video.