Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline has grabbed everyone's attention. Fans had started loving the jodi of Akshara and Abhinav. Jay Soni and Pranali Rathod's crackling chemistry had won hearts. However, Abhinav's death scene has left everyone shocked. Akshara's life turned upside down post Abhinav's demise. Manish saw Abhimanyu while Abhinav fell off the cliff. Hence, everyone believes that Abhimanyu has pushed Abhinav. However, the truth is that he was trying to hold Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara decides to fight against Abhimanyu, will she win or lose her first case?

However, Abhimanyu has been arrested and Akshara has decided to file a case against Abhimanyu and make him go to the jail. But Akshara and the family have still not informed Abhir about his father's demise. In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhir getting shocked to see a garland on Abhinav's photo. Akshara will ask Manish about what to do next. He will ask her to reveal the truth to Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu fans want makers to kill the character due to THESE reasons [Check Reactions]

Before she tells it to him, Abhir comes to question her about the garland on Abhinav's picture. It will be interesting to see whether Abhir will misunderstand Abhimanyu like others and how will he handle the loss of his father. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav leaves Akshara alone, will she now fight for him in court against Abhimanyu?