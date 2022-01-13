Yes, It's son! Sushmita Sen adopted a baby boy, and she poses with her daughters Renee and Alisah too

Sushmita was spotted in Mumbai with her 2 daughters Renee and Alisah and she was also spotted with a new member in the house.

Sushmita Sen adopted a baby boy: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been a good example of a kind person and she has a million fans who follow her. Sushmita was recently spotted with her 2 daughters Renee and Alisah and not just that she was also spotted with a new member in the house. The speculations are that she has adopted a third child. The actress was spotted in a black dress with a red color shawl and here she was looking extremely happy and excited.