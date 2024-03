Both Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are known for their incredible talent and stunning beauty. They have carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry and have amassed a huge fan following.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy share a wonderful friendship that has been evident through their social media posts and public appearances. These two talented actresses have been spotted together on multiple occasions, showcasing their strong bond and camaraderie.

Disha and Mouni often express their admiration and support for each other publicly, which has endeared them to their fans. They have been seen attending events and parties together, and their infectious energy and friendship radiate through their interactions.

Both Disha and Mouni are often seen having a great time together, laughing, and making memories. Whether it's cheering each other on for their respective projects or simply enjoying each other's company, Disha and Mouni's friendship seems genuine and strong.