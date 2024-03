Sidharth Malhotra's gesture at the screening showcases the importance he places on family and the love and respect he has for his parents.

At the recent screening of the movie "Yodha," Sidharth Malhotra's kind gesture with his family captured everyone's hearts. In a heartwarming video that surfaced online, Sidharth is seen taking care of his family and ensuring their comfort throughout the event. Not only is Sidharth a talented actor, but he also proves to be a caring and loving son. In the video, he can be seen guiding his parents and ensuring they have everything they need. Sidharth's gesture showcases the importance he places on family and the love and respect he has for his parents. With his genuine kindness and talent, Sidharth continues to win the hearts of his fans and admirers.