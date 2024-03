Yodha is one the most-anticipated films. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani and others, watch the video to know more.

Yodha is going to release on March 15. The movie is about an off-duty officer who is on an hijacked plane. He then gets on rescue mission. The makers of Yodha have decided to break the conventional outdoor campaign approach. They are coming up with quite a few unique ways to promote a film. While it is not new that posters of Hindi films are featured on Times Square. But with Yodha, it is an anamorphic 3D outdoor hoarding that is being showcased at the Times Square. It gives a 3 dimensional experience for the viewers and in the video, one can see that it is attracting a lot of attention of the audience. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions with the caption, "From the skyline of India to the bustling Times Square, our #Yodha shines and leaves a mark across the globe!