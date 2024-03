Together, Disha and Sidharth make a stylish duo, and their chemistry is undeniable. They know how to perfectly blend their individual fashion sensibilities, creating a perfect harmony that catches everyone's attention.

Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning in a glamorous gown that accentuated her figure and showcased her elegant sense of style. She effortlessly exuded grace and confidence as she walked the red carpet, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a sharp suit that perfectly complemented his suave personality. His attention to detail and impeccable grooming made him stand out among the crowd, making a strong fashion statement.Yodha is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Yodha also stars Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions with Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan as the producers,