Zara Hatke Zara Bachke public review: Is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan new movie a hit or a flop?

Is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan new movie a hit or a flop , watch the video to know.

Video Desk | June 2, 2023 3:31 PM IST

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is a light-hearted comedy film at face value. An entertainer that will bring audiences to theatre, is a paisa vasool weekend watch, for the sake of good old times