Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch: The highly anticipated trailer launch of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" was an event filled with excitement and energy. The venue buzzed with the presence of the film's stars, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who arrived in style. Adding a touch of fun and spontaneity, the duo decided to take an auto rickshaw ride, much to the delight of the onlookers. As the beats of the dhol resonated in the air, Vicky and Sara couldn't resist dancing along, setting the stage on fire. This spirited start to the trailer launch hinted at the vibrant and entertaining journey that awaits audiences in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." Watch Entertainment Video.