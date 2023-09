Bollywood celebrities like Zareen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Salman Khan have faced their fair share of legal troubles. Watch the know about the cases they are linked with.

Bollywood is no stranger to legal troubles, and Zareen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Salman Khan have all found themselves entangled in legal battles. Zareen Khan is known for her bold and fearless performances. Back in 2018, Zareen Khan was reportedly scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata. However, the actress didn't turn up, and the organisers were left waiting for her arrival.So they filed a case against her. Jacqueline Fernandez, the stunning beauty and former Miss Universe Sri Lanka, has also faced her fair share of legal issues, particularly in relation to a money laundering case. As for Salman Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, he has had a tumultuous journey with the law, including a hit-and-run case and a blackbuck poaching case that have garnered significant media attention. These legal troubles have not only impacted their personal lives but have also made headlines, stirring debates and controversies within the industry. Despite these challenges, these talented individuals continue to entertain and captivate audiences with their on-screen charisma. Watch the video to know more.