Zee Cine Awards 2023 was a starry night with an exciting lineup of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more. Watch Video.

Zee Cine Awards 2023: The Zee Cine Awards, one of the most prestigious awards of Bollywood, was held last night in attendance of prominent names from the industry. The event was a starry night with an exciting lineup of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more. The red carpet was adorned with glamorous outfits and photos from the event are already circulating on the internet. Filmmakers like Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji also graced the occasion. The event was undoubtedly a celebration of Bollywood's finest talents and achievements. Watch Entertainment Videos.