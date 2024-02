Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently snapped at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 event. The actress unveils the trophy.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has created a distinct identity for herself in a very short time with her excellent acting. The actress has also received the Best Actress award many times. Recently Alia Bhatt was spotted at Zee Cine Awards event. Alia Bhatt was looking very beautiful in brown top. Not only this, Alia Bhatt also showed the awards trophy to the people. The actress often remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. The actress started her career with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year and after that she did many movies. Alia Bhatt's name is included in the list of talented actors of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.