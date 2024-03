Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, stole the show with his charismatic presence. Watch the video to know more.

At the event, the paparazzi were on fire, capturing some amazing moments with these Bollywood icons. The red carpet was buzzing with glamour and style as Shah Rukh Khan and Randeep Hooda arrived, looking dapper as ever.

Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, brought his own brand of suave to the event. The atmosphere was electric as these stars mingled with fellow actors, directors, and industry insiders. The event was a celebration of talent and creativity, honoring the best in Indian cinema.