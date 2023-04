At the Critics Choice Awards, Shriya Pilgaonkar stunned in a unique silver ensemble, Neha Dhupia donned a black jumpsuit, and Sharvari Wagh stole the limelight with her ravishing look. Watch Entertainment Videos

Zee Critics' Choice Awards 2023: The Critics Choice Awards, which first started in 2019, have become one of the most prestigious events in the film industry. This year marked the fifth edition of the awards ceremony, which honors the best performances in cinema and the digital sphere. The event was a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the industry walking the red carpet. Shriya Pilgaonkar turned heads with her stunning silver ensemble, which was both unique and elegant. Neha Dhupia opted for a black jumpsuit that was accentuated with a striking yellow bow, a black clutch, and gorgeous earrings. Sharvari Wagh undoubtedly stole the limelight with her ravishing red carpet look. Her choice of outfit perfectly complemented her stunning features and left everyone in awe. Overall, the Critics Choice Awards 2023 was a grand success, leaving movie buffs and members of the film fraternity eagerly looking forward to the next edition. Watch Entertainment Videos.