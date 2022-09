Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: The Zee Rishtey Awards 2022, are here and some of the most famous and popular celebrities are spotted on the red carpet flaunting their outfits. Let's check out the looks of other big celebrities. Watch Video.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: The most awaited awards, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2022, are here and some of the most famous celebrities are spotted on the red carpet flaunting their outfits. Let's have a look at the stars who attended the big event. First, we spotted Rupali Ganguly, aka 'Anupama'. Rupali Ganguly carried the perfect look of her famous TV series, 'Anupama'. Kanika Mann from "Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega" flaunted her one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown in silver. Next, Shabir Ahluwalia, from "Pyaar ka pehla naam: Radha Mohan", also attended the red carpet full of swag in a red suit paired with white sneakers. Let's check out the looks of other big celebrities. Watch Video.