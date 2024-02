Popular TV serial actress Shraddha Arya recently snapped at Zee Rishtey Awards 2024.

Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya needs no introduction today. Shraddha Arya's name is included in the list of TV's favorite daughter-in-law. The actress was recently spotted at Zee Rishtey Awards where she was looking very beautiful. The actress looked stunning in a side cutout gown on the red carpet. Let us tell you that Shraddha Arya has got a different identity from the serial Kundali Bhagya. Her acting in this TV serial was highly appreciated. Not only this, she has been seen in many popular TV serials. The actress remains in the headlines not only for her excellent acting but also for her fashion. The actress's marriage was also in the news. Shraddha is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.