videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Namit Das opens up about Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2; a sequel to Ishaan Khatter's A Suitable Boy and more [Exclusive]

Interviews

World Music Day 2021: Aarya's Namit Das reveals how 'music runs in my blood' and drops a SURPRISE about his band [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trailers

A Table For Two Season 2: Ira Dubey learns about Namit Das and Neha Sharma's funniest rehearsal, done in pyjamas [Exclusive]

Entertainment News

A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 5 PROMO: Neha Sharma reveals that Namit Das is her stalker on Ira Dubey's show

EXCLUSIVE: Namit Das Opens Up On Upcoming Horror Comedy 'Aafat-e-Ishq' And His Character In Film, Watch Video

Aafat-e-Ishq is a remake of popular Hungarian film 'Lisa-The Fox-Fairy' and will feature Neha Sharma as well. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, the actor opened up about his upcoming film and his character in the movie. Watch video.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 28, 2021 12:48 PM IST

Namit Das Exclusive : Popular Indian actor Namit Das who has apperared in films like Wake Up Sid, Ghanchakkar, Sui Dhaga, Ankhon Dekhi and more has definitely wooed Indian audience with his charisma and outstanding acting skills on screen. The actor is now back with his upcoming horror-comedy film called Aafat-e-Ishq which will be released on 29th October on Zee5. The film is a remake of popular Hungarian film 'Lisa-The Fox-Fairy' and will feature Neha Sharma as well. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, the actor opened up about his upcoming film and his character in the movie. Watch video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all