EXCLUSIVE: Namit Das Opens Up On Upcoming Horror Comedy 'Aafat-e-Ishq' And His Character In Film, Watch Video

Namit Das Exclusive : Popular Indian actor Namit Das who has apperared in films like Wake Up Sid, Ghanchakkar, Sui Dhaga, Ankhon Dekhi and more has definitely wooed Indian audience with his charisma and outstanding acting skills on screen. The actor is now back with his upcoming horror-comedy film called Aafat-e-Ishq which will be released on 29th October on Zee5. The film is a remake of popular Hungarian film 'Lisa-The Fox-Fairy' and will feature Neha Sharma as well. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, the actor opened up about his upcoming film and his character in the movie. Watch video.