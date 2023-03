Kapil Sharma recalls how he lived in a small house, just like in Zwigato, for 26 years and how success hasn't yet changed him.

goes to bed with BollywoodLife like never before. The comedian-actor leaves his loved ones and fans surprised with his earnest and honest performance in his latest reel, Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das. We asked Kapil if it was difficult to play the role of the delivery boy, which is unlike him and his Saroj. He went on to say that it was not difficult for him because he had spent his entire 26-year life in poverty, and his success only makes him smile and be thankful.