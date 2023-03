Kapil Sharma plays a delivery boy in Zwigato, and Nandita Das reveals if she is unhappy with his work.

was damn sure of casting in Zwigato, and there were no regrets or hesitations in her mind after casting Kapil as her lead hero in her film. In fact, she revealed how Kapil Sharma surprised her with his acting skills, especially when he was doing angry scenes. In fact, they both joked that next time Nandita will cast him as an angry young man in her films. Well, that would definitely be a surprise for his fans. Nandita was overwhelmed with Kapil and his consistency and called him the A grade actor.