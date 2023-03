Kapil Sharma gets candid with Bollywoodlife.com like never before.

pushes his envelope as an actor with Zwigato and leaves everyone stunned with his acting prowess, as the actor is known for his comedic skills. But his acting in Zwigato is overwhelming, and how. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Kapil reveals that he became a comedian by fluke, has done theater and other shows, and has always had an aim to become an actor and not only a comedian. Today he is a comedy king, but now the actor is upping his skills and is on his way to showing his audience and fans that he is more than just a comedian, and Zwigato is that first step.