Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami play a fun food quiz with BollywoodLife.com during an exclusive interaction with us, and you just cannot miss how hilarious and spontaneous they were.

, who is right now enjoying the race response of his latest release Zwigato, played an ultimate food fun quiz with BollywoodLife ahead of the release of his film along with his co-star and filmmaker , where we asked them to name their favourite foods with the spelling of their film. It turned out hilarious, and Kapil once again proved he is a king of one-liners and quirk. While Shahana Goswami too managed to impress us like always and Nandita was happily letting them lead. Don't miss this fun video right here.