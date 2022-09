After the successful world premiere at @TIFF_NET, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here's a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here: https://t.co/bxrW9cYHc0 @applausesocial @nanditadas @nairsameer @shahanagoswami pic.twitter.com/mFhlhnOy9O — (@KapilSharmaK9) September 19, 2022

Kapil Sharma has starred in movies like and Firangi. While the former was a hit, the latter failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, Kapil is all set for his third film titled Zwigato which was recently premiered at . After TIFF, now the movie is all set to be screened at which will start next week. Kapil took to Twitter to share the international trailer of the film. Zwigato revolves around a man who plays the role of a food delivery boy, and the trailer has impressed one and all. Directed by , Zwigato also stars in the lead role.