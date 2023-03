Kapil Sharma talks about his upcoming film Zwigato at the trailer launch event, expressing satisfaction with his performance. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Zwigato trailer launch: Kapil Sharma, the popular stand-up comedian and actor, is excited about the release of his upcoming film Zwigato, where he plays the role of a delivery agent named Manas. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kapil Sharma expressed his satisfaction with his performance and talked about the movie's message. He stated that he would be content if his character is appreciated by the audience, regardless of his own recognition. The film's story will elicit various emotions, including laughter, seriousness, and more, and it conveys the message that life is full of obstacles, but one must not stop and must keep moving forward.