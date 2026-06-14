₹370 Biryani controversy: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra SUMMONED? Maharashtra Home Dept oders probe into all stand-up videos

Read further to know everything about the controversy which made the Maharashtra Home Department order a detailed investigation into all video content posted by comedian Pranit More, what is going on?

₹370 Biryani controversy: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra SUMMONED? Maharashtra Home Dept oders probe into all stand-up videos

Pranit More just can’t seem to get out of the spotlight. That “₹370 biryani” joke that went viral? It’s still causing waves. Now the Maharashtra Home Department has ordered a deep dive into all of Pranit’s online videos, not just the clip that launched this mess. This comes after an FIR, tons of online hate, a suspended Instagram account, and a public apology.

What Started The Row?

At one of Pranit’s live shows, he pulled up Himanshu Jangra from the audience. Himanshu told everyone about taking his date for biryani that cost ₹370, then cracked a joke about expecting “something in return” after shelling out for the meal. Pranit laughed along, calling it “peak Gurgaon content.” The video hit social media and exploded. Suddenly, the whole internet was calling the joke misogynistic. People slammed Pranit for not stopping it, and clips of that moment were everywhere. The backlash wasn’t just loud, it was relentless.

Maharashtra Home Dept Steps In: What The Probe Covers

And now, Maharashtra Home Department wants answers. They’ve told Maharashtra Cyber Police to review all of Pranit’s online material, Instagram, YouTube, older stand-up sets, everything. They want to root out anything that even comes close to being obscene or offensive. Public complaints about comedians crossing the line during crowdwork clearly have officials on edge.

FIR And Legal Action: Who’s Been Named?

The FIR lists three names: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, and Dr. Sejal Pawar (who also made some spicy remarks during the show). They’re all being questioned under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The investigation’s still running, and police say they’ll act fast if this video review finds more problems.

Pranit’s Apology: ‘I Deserve The Hate, I Got Carried Away’

Meanwhile, Pranit’s Instagram account just came back online after a brief ban. He posted a somber apology in Hindi. He said, “I got carried away. That was my mistake. Sorry for what was said; I’m cooperating with all the legal stuff.” Pranit admits he deserves the criticism but hopes people will let him redeem himself. Right now, he’s talking about being careful with his comedy and working on himself. Other than the apology, he’s gone quiet on social media.

What Did Himanshu Jangra Say?

Himanshu, the guy with the biryani story, also apologized. In a video shared by Starvik Design, he said he was just trying to keep up with everyone else’s stories on stage. “Bad luck,” he said, “my words weren’t right, I’m sorry.” He claims a lot of it was made up in the moment.

How Did Authorities And Political Leaders React?

The authorities are watching too. The National Commission for Women stepped in, demanding Maharashtra Police explain what action they’ve taken. According to them, jokes like these only normalize misogyny and need to be shut down. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis weighed in too. He never mentioned Pranit by name, but said comedians can’t use freedom of expression as an excuse for being offensive, especially with a live audience. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde agrees, she says the city’s looking into rules for live shows.

Why This Probe Matters For Stand-Up In India

Comedians have been in hot water for crowdwork before, but this kind of top-level government review is rare. The message is clear: when something blows up online, authorities dig through everything, not just the viral clip. For comics, what’s said in the room doesn’t stay there. Clips go online, context gets lost, and you end up in trouble even if the most offensive line came from someone in the crowd. Naturally, the comedy scene is arguing about all this. Some comics say the host has to control what happens on stage, no excuses. Others worry it’s crazy to punish a comic for something an audience member says.

What Happens Next?

Maharashtra Cyber Police will scan through all of Pranit’s content. If they find more rule breaks, the FIR gets even longer. Pranit, Himanshu, and Dr. Sejal Pawar have to face the Cyber Cell for questioning this week. And since Instagram already took down Pranit’s profile once, another slip-up could mean a permanent ban. There’s fallout in the industry too, event organizers in Mumbai now want comics to promise they’ll rein in crowdwork.

Pranit hasn’t announced any new shows. His team says he’s “taking time off to reflect” and will cooperate fully with the probe.

All this from a 20-second video. Now it’s a police case, a political issue, and a huge debate about where comedy should draw the line. Pranit says he should’ve handled it better. Himanshu is sorry for the joke. But the questions are bigger than them now, about what comics can say, who’s responsible when things spiral, and how fast internet outrage turns into real-world consequences. For the moment, Pranit’s on pause. Old videos are under review. And every stand-up in the country is watching, wondering where the line is now, and who’ll cross it next.

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