12 Minute 46 Second Video: Does the real clip exist? Here’s everything you need to know about viral LEAK controversy

There is a lot of discussion about the 12 minutes 46 seconds private leaked video on social media these days. Some accounts are sharing the clip on Instagram or X. Let's know the reality of the leak controversy.

There is a lot of discussion about the 12 minutes 46 seconds private leaked video on social media these days. Some accounts on platforms like Instagram, Telegram, and X are sharing small video clips or screenshots and claiming that it is a private video of a girl. Users are being asked to comment, follow, or send a direct message if they want the full video. Similarly, videos with names like 9 minutes 44 seconds are also being trended, which is increasing people's curiosity, and millions of people are searching for them.

Does the 12 Minute 46 Second real clip exist?

However, an investigation by OneIndia's fact-check team has revealed that no such original private video exists. Whatever is being claimed in the name of 12:46 minutes or 9:44 minutes is completely fake. The clips being circulated are actually old vlogs, travel videos, or edited footage. In some cases, these videos can be deepfakes or AI-generated, which means the girl who is being talked about is not a real person but part of a false story.

TRENDING NOW

Will watching leaked viral clips cause you trouble?

The investigation also revealed that the entire case was a cyber scam. Scammers trap people using sensational titles. As soon as a user comments or sends a message, a link is given to them. This link often leads to suspicious domains such as .xyz, .top, or .click. There, the user is asked for login details, a fake app or media player is downloaded, or malware is installed on the mobile. Many users said that they got the virus in the name of the video.

Experts say that it is very important to be vigilant to avoid such scams. Do not click on any unknown link, especially when it is sent in the name of a viral video. If asked to download any app, player or update, refuse immediately.

What is the truth behind the viral leak videos?

Such incidents have happened before. In the last few months, fake private trends were run under many names, such as 19 minutes 34 seconds, 7 minutes 11 seconds, and 40 minutes video. Attempts were also made to defame some YouTubers and social media influencers in these cases. Scammers use such special timestamps so that the video looks real and people can easily trust it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more