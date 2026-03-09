ENG हिन्दी
13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: Rewa man Shivam Sahu ARRESTED for filming wife without consent, police seize devices

The Rewa police initiated legal proceedings according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The FIR document charges the defendants with two offenses which include dowry harassment and criminal intimidation and the non-consensual distribution of private sexual material.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 9, 2026 9:45 AM IST

13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: The Rewa police have detained Shivam Sahu after he allegedly recorded his wife without permission and uploaded the 13-minute 14-second private video to an adult website. The suspect faces multiple accusations, including dowry harassment and criminal intimidation. Sahu was arrested and authorities began investigating his electronic devices to find more evidence of his digital abuse activities.

13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: Who is Shivam Sahu? After Payal Gaming and Umair, this man pulled into controversy for...

The victim married Shivam Sahu on May 10, 2025. The police complaint states that the marriage began to experience problems because the groom's family continued to ask for dowries.

The family alleges that they received their ₹2 lakh wedding payment from the total ₹3 lakh which they demanded. However, Sahu allegedly continued to harass his wife for the remaining ₹1 lakh.

In December 2025, Sahu reportedly recorded a private video of his wife without her consent.

Sahu allegedly used the footage to blackmail the victim after she protested against the recording. He then uploaded the 13-minute clip to an adult website and shared it with relatives.

Sahu fled to Mumbai after the video became public because he wanted to escape capture. He allegedly returned to his in-laws' home in Mauganj, which resulted in violent events that occurred on February 12 2026.

Sahu entered the residence carrying a weapon, which he used to threaten the victim's family.

Local police officers received an alert, which enabled them to establish a perimeter around the area, and they successfully arrested Sahu before he could do any damage.

BNS, IT Act charges; devices sent for forensic probe

The Rewa police initiated legal proceedings according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The FIR document charges the defendants with two offenses which include dowry harassment and criminal intimidation and the non-consensual distribution of private sexual material.

The police took possession of Sahu's smartphone together with his other electronic devices. Forensic experts will examine his devices to determine whether his intention to become a porn star led him to upload additional content.

